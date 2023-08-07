DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,156,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,235,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 92.78% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,890,135.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at $130,890,135.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.