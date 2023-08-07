Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SXI traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.84. Standex International has a 1-year low of $80.88 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.81 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Standex International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $161,374.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,216.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,204 shares of company stock worth $2,073,120. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4,444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 122,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.