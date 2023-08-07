Benchmark Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $77.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. UBS Group upped their price target on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO traded up $1.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. 537,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,780. XPO has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 66.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

