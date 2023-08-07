Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 246.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. 96,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,519. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

Smith Micro Software ( NASDAQ:SMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 65.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

