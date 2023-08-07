Oppenheimer Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $31.44. 8,156,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,235,381. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 92.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,296,099 shares of company stock valued at $36,285,547. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in DraftKings by 11.4% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 18.6% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

