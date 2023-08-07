Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE APLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,197. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,654 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

