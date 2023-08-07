Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE APLE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,197. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Apple Hospitality REIT
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Reasons the eBay Dip Is Worth Bidding On
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.