Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $152.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $3.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.49. 966,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.55 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

