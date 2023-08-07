QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $585,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $1,863,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,588,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,456. The company has a current ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. QuantumScape Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Insider Activity

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,599 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

