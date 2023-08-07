Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 2.1 %

WBD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,244. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.5% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 347,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 47,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,275,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 308,794 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 886.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,390,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 1,249,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,208,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

