LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%.

Shares of LNSR stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.24. 3,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,090. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. LENSAR has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

In other LENSAR news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 22,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other LENSAR news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 22,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,376.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 16,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $45,779.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,283.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $111,171. Insiders own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 1,073.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LENSAR during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LENSAR by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 287,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on LENSAR from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

