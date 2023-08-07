Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently:

8/2/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

7/26/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,397. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

