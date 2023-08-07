Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently:
- 8/2/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/2/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.
- 7/26/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/17/2023 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. The company had a trading volume of 147,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,397. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director David Paresky sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $7,389,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,089,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,754,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,915,750. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Watch Restaurant Group
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.