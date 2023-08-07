MGO Global (MGOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

MGO Global Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ MGOL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 40,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. MGO Global has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Institutional Trading of MGO Global

About MGO Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MGO Global stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of MGO Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

