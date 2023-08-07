MGO Global (MGOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.
MGO Global Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ MGOL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.78. 40,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,703. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. MGO Global has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $16.61.
Institutional Trading of MGO Global
About MGO Global
MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MGO Global
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for MGO Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGO Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.