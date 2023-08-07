Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MLR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $38.88.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Miller Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Miller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.