Miller Industries (MLR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MLR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.09. 7,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Miller Industries has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $38.88.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
