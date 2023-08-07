NexGen Energy (NXE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NexGen Energy to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.99. 1,069,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,229. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares during the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,798,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 685,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 488,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

