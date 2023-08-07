Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 1,801.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ondas stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 331,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,011. Ondas has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ondas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Ondas by 254.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ondas by 17.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

