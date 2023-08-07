Ondas (ONDS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 1,801.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ondas Stock Performance
Shares of Ondas stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 331,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,011. Ondas has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Ondas in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
