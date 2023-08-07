Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 million. On average, analysts expect Pioneer Power Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

Pioneer Power Solutions stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.18. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.