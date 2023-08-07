RCM Technologies (RCMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 53.53%. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RCMT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.60. 67,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,923. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several brokerages recently commented on RCMT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other RCM Technologies news, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,715,149 shares in the company, valued at $34,302,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,287 over the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCM Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 18.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RCM Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Articles

