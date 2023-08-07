Societal CDMO (SCTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Societal CDMO Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ:SCTL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Societal CDMO
Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Societal CDMO
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.