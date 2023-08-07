Societal CDMO (SCTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Societal CDMO had a negative return on equity of 27.49% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect Societal CDMO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SCTL traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Societal CDMO has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Societal CDMO in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Societal CDMO by 17,732.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Societal CDMO by 434.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 45,772 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Societal CDMO during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecules in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

