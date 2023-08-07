Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 744.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of RVMD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,901. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $33.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVMD. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.
