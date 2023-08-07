Citigroup Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $266.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $265.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $251.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.48. The company had a trading volume of 150,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,246. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $179.19 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after purchasing an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 235,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

