Allogene Therapeutics’ (ALLO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALLO. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ ALLO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.27. 1,554,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,423. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $715.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. Allogene Therapeutics’s revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 669,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 168,546 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

