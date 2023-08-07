SNDL (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $149.73 million for the quarter.

SNDL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 1,656,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of SNDL

SNDL Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SNDL by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SNDL in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SNDL in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SNDL during the first quarter valued at $131,000.

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

See Also

