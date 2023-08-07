SNDL (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $149.73 million for the quarter.
SNDL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNDL traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 1,656,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,556. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. SNDL has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
SNDL Company Profile
SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Liquor Retail, Cannabis Retail, Cannabis Operations, and Investments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use and medical markets; sells wines, beers, and spirits through wholly owned liquor stores; and private sale of recreational cannabis through wholly owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.
