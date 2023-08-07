Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

NYSE:SII traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $869.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

