Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th.
Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.
Sprott Stock Up 3.3 %
NYSE:SII traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 22,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,189. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $869.23 million, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sprott has a 52 week low of $29.76 and a 52 week high of $41.96.
Institutional Trading of Sprott
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 50% Off and a 6% Dividend…Is Crown Castle REIT Royalty?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The 10 Stocks MarketBeat Readers Like Best
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.