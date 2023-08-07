Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of ALGT traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.54. 127,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,659. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.69. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $683.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.10 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $100,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth $821,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $410,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

