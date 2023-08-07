CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CORR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

