Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.91. 570,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,636. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 2.03.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.73%.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 48.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,841 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 59,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,397.7% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.