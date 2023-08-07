Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKTX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,780. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

