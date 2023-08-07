Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:XENE traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.53. 134,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $2,419,756.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 62,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,756.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 31,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,310,833.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,660.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 47,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XENE shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.