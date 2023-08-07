StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEY traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $62,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

