StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ AEY traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
