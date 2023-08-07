Susquehanna Raises Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target to $110.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, hitting $114.81. 72,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,306. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock worth $1,489,240. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 395,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

