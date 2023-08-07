Morgan Stanley Trims Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Target Price to $13.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 477,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,562. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $48.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 100.69% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 134,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,098,582.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,642.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,961 shares of company stock worth $1,967,763. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.