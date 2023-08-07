TD Securities Cuts Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to C$13.50

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. Superior Plus has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $8.84.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

