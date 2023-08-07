Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.57.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.81. 72,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $246,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,618 shares in the company, valued at $693,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.