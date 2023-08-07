AdTheorent’s (ADTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.93. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent during the first quarter worth approximately $15,679,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

