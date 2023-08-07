Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at CIBC

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.84.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.