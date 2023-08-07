Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 283.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,324 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $35,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 523,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,564 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 83,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,721,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. 372,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,895. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.