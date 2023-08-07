741 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $809.05.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $12.69 on Monday, hitting $770.57. 65,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,946. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $777.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $734.00. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

