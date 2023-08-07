Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,619 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $281.17. 144,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,196. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.20.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

