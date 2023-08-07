iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.52. 6,201,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.16.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

