Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

In other news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $88,864,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

