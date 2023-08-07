ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.
ACI Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,386. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide
In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
