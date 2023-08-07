ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ACI Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of ACIW stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,386. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Warsop III bought 39,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $935,744.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,636.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 7,939 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $183,311.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,996.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

