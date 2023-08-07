Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,459 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $23,832,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

ISRG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.26. 424,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

