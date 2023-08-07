iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,033 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.30% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $34,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 589,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,890. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.