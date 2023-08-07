ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

ACAD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.98. 436,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $3,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 100,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $3,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,317.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,869 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,821 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

