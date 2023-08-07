Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABUS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,174. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 309.89%. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,346.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 639,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 595,723 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $45,450,000,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

