Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

ABUS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,174. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 309.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $33,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,346.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 639,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 595,723 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,391 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $45,450,000,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

