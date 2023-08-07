Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,742 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,023,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,013,000 after buying an additional 32,072 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,631,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 85,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.12. The company had a trading volume of 94,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

