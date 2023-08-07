Truist Financial Corp Purchases 56,456 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,456 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of Dominion Energy worth $36,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,553,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,089. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

