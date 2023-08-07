Truist Financial Corp Purchases 935 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after buying an additional 112,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,209,414,000 after purchasing an additional 526,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Up 1.8 %

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $6.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.75. 230,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,165. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.40. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

