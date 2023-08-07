The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $117.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airbnb from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.06.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,806,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.08. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $53,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

